site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-avisail-garcia-sitting-second-game-of-twin-bill | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Avisail Garcia: Sitting second game of twin bill
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Garcia is out of the lineup Saturday for the second game of the Marlins' doubleheader with the Guardians.
Garcia will take a seat for the nightcap after going 1-for-4 with an RBI in the Marlins' 6-1 win in Game 1. Jesus Sanchez is starting in right field in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read