site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-avisail-garcia-sitting-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Avisail Garcia: Sitting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Garcia isn't in the lineup Tuesday versus Pittsburgh, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts Monday, Garcia is hitting .242 with a .507 OPS in his last 10 games. Bryan De La Cruz will start in right field while Jon Berti plays left.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read