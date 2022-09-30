Garcia went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Thursday's victory over the Brewers.
With the Marlins down 2-0 in the eighth inning, Garcia crushed 1-2 fastball 411 feet to right center to put his team up 4-2 and make a major statement in his return from the injured list. The home run was Garcia's eighth on the season, and he is now slashing .230/.267/.324 through 363 plate appearances. The veteran should continue to see regular at-bats in right field to close the season.
