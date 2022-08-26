Garcia (hamstring) will report to Triple-A Jacksonville to begin a rehab assignment Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The 31-year-old has been sidelined since suffering the hamstring strain Aug. 2, but he's now been cleared for game action in the minors. Garcia shouldn't require a lengthy stay in Jacksonville and should be able to rejoin the Marlins sometime next week.
