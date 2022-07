Garcia went 0-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Phillies.

His ninth-inning pilfer came on the back half of a double steal with Billy Hamilton, and it was Garcia's first since May 14 and only his fourth of the season. The 31-year-old outfielder hasn't supplied much power either -- he has only six homers in 75 games this year and has yet to go yard in July, slashing .244/.292/.267 through 48 plate appearances this month.