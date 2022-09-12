Garcia (hamstring) isn't in the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Rangers, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Garcia aggravated his hamstring injury Saturday against the Mets and will remain out of the lineup for a third consecutive game. Bryan De La Cruz is starting in right field and batting eighth during Monday's nightcap.
More News
-
Marlins' Avisail Garcia: Not ready to start•
-
Marlins' Avisail Garcia: Absent from Sunday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Avisail Garcia: Exits with hamstring injury•
-
Marlins' Avisail Garcia: Three hits in Philadelphia•
-
Marlins' Avisail Garcia: Activated from injured list•
-
Marlins' Avisail Garcia: Starting rehab stint•