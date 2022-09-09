Garcia went 3-for-4 with one RBI in Thursday's 6-5 victory over the Phillies.

Garcia tallied an RBI single to put the Miami up by three in the third inning. The outfielder had recorded two 0-for-4 games prior to this contest following his return from the injured list (hamstring) Tuesday. The 31-year-old is having a tough year as his .589 OPS is a career worst.