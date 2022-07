Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Pirates.

Garcia notched a double in the fourth inning off JT Brubaker before later adding a two-RBI single in the bottom of the eighth frame. The multi-hit effort was his second in the last four games he's started while the double was his first extra-base knock since June 29. Since the beginning of July, Garcia has produced a .263 average with a double, five RBI and two runs over 38 at-bats.