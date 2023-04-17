Garcia (wrist) is out of the lineup Monday against the Giants, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Garcia had to depart Sunday's game versus the Diamondbacks when he was hit on the right wrist after swinging at a pitch. X-rays came back clean and he's listed as day-to-day, but he's surely still sore. Jesus Sanchez will handle right field Monday in place of Garcia.
