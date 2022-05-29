Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Garcia won't be included in the lineup for Sunday's game in Atlanta, despite being reinstated from the COVID-19-related injured list earlier in the day, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Even though Garcia's activation implies that he's cleared all-COVID-19-related protocols since landing on the IL two days earlier, he may still need another day to recover from the virus or a non-COVID-19 illness that may have landed him on the list for precautionary purposes. Regardless, Garcia should be ready to re-enter the starting nine in Monday's series opener in Colorado and take back an everyday role in the Miami outfield.