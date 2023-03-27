Garcia went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Sunday's split-squad game against the Nationals.
The veteran outfielder is coming off a 2022 season in which he posted career worsts with a .583 OPS and 28.7 percent strikeout rate, and he hit only eight home runs in 98 games. Unfortunately, his performance this spring doesn't suggest a rebound is on the horizon. Garcia went 7-for-49 (.143) with two homers and two doubles during Grapefruit League play, but his 1:20 BB:K is especially troubling. If he has a slow start to his 2023, the 31-year-old could lose playing time quickly as the Marlins have plenty of options to handle the corner outfield spots, including Bryan De La Cruz, Jesus Sanchez and Jorge Soler.
