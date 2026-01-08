The Marlins and Garrett (elbow) avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.53 million contract Thursday, Fish on First reports.

Garrett will receive the same salary for a second straight year after he missed all of the 2025 season following UCL revision surgery with an internal brace on his left elbow. The southpaw is a little over a year removed from the operation and it's unclear whether he will be ready in time for Opening Day.