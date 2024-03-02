Garrett (shoulder) is building up to his first live batting practice session of the spring, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins are being cautious with the 26-year-old southpaw, but Garrett has been throwing bullpens and making good progress after he reported some soreness in his shoulder when he arrived in camp. He'll need to start ramping up in earnest fairly soon if he's going to be ready to handle a spot in the Opening Day rotation, however. If Garrett has a delayed start to the 2024 campaign, it would open up a rotation spot for A.J. Puk, Ryan Weathers or top prospect Max Meyer.