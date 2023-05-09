Garrett (1-2) took the loss against Arizona on Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six batters over 5.1 innings.

Garrett gave up 11 runs over 4.1 frames against Atlanta in his previous start, so just about anything he could have done Monday would have been an improvement. The left-hander managed to give Miami some length with 5.1 innings, and he didn't give up a run until the fourth, but a Christian Walker homer in the sixth, followed by two straight singles, was enough to end his night and set him on to his second straight defeat. Garrett has a 5.97 ERA on the campaign, though it would be a much more palatable 3.29 if not for the blow-up in his previous outing.