Garrett (shoulder) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander is poised to begin the season on the injured list due to left shoulder soreness, but he's ramping up his throwing program and will progress to facing live batters this weekend. Assuming Garrett has no further issues, it's possible he'll be ready to join the Marlins sometime in mid-April.
