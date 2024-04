Garrett (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Garrett was scheduled for a three-inning simulated game earlier this week, which evidently must have gone off without a hitch. He'll next throw four innings with Jacksonville and seems likely to require at least one additional rehab start before rejoining the Marlins' rotation. The left-hander has been working his way back from a left shoulder impingement.