Garrett (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday and pitch in a game Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander recently progressed to throwing live batting practice and will now pitch in an exhibition contest. Garrett will begin the season on the 15-day injured list, but he appears on track to join Miami's rotation around mid-April.
More News
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Looks sharp in live BP•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Live BP on tap•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Nearing live batting practice•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Stint on injured list expected•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Could throw live BP soon•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Throws first bullpen•