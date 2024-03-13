Garrett (shoulder) is expected to throw a live batting practice session as soon as this weekend, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Garrett has been slowed since the beginning of camp with left shoulder soreness, but he threw an extended bullpen session Wednesday and is days away from live BP. It would be the first time he's faced hitters this spring. Garrett will begin the season on the injured list and it's unclear how much time he might miss, but he's trending in the right direction.