Garrett is being slow-played in Marlins camp due to soreness in his left shoulder, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Garrett was still allowed to throw each of the last two days, so there doesn't appear to be major concern here. Still, the Marlins will take it easy with the southpaw early on in spring training. Garrett collected a 3.66 ERA and 156:29 K:BB across 159.2 innings for Miami last season, making a career-high 30 starts (31 total appearances).