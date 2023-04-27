Garrett did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing no runs on one hit over three innings against the Braves. He struck out three.

Garrett allowed just one hit in three innings against the Braves before he was replaced following a rain delay. The left-handed Garrett has been solid early in the season -- he's 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB. However, he's yet to make it out of the fifth inning through four starts this year. Garrett should remain in the Marlins rotation while Trevor Rogers (biceps) and Johnny Cueto (biceps) are sidelined.