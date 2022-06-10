Garrett is slated to start Saturday's game against the Astros in Houston, FishStripes.com reports.
With Jesus Luzardo (forearm) and Cody Poteet (elbow) stuck on the injured list and Elieser Hernandez having been sent down to the minors, Garrett will pick up a second turn through the Miami rotation. In his season debut for the big club last Sunday against the Giants, Garrett was dealt a loss after giving up four earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five in 3.1 innings.
More News
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Ineffective in loss•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Starting Sunday against Giants•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Makes return at Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Ready to rejoin Triple-A rotation•
-
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Lands on IL•