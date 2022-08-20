site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-braxton-garrett-scratched-saturday-going-on-il | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Scratched Saturday, going on IL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Garrett will not make his scheduled start Saturday against the Dodgers and will be placed on the injured list for an unspecified reason, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
It's not clear who will start in Garrett's place or what the injury is, but he will be out until at least Aug. 30.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read