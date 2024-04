Garrett (shoulder) will throw a three-inning and/or 50-pitch simulated game at extended spring training Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear what the next step will be after that, but there would seem to be a chance Garrett would be ready to begin a rehab assignment. The left-hander has dealt with a left shoulder impingement since early on in spring training. He should rejoin the Marlins' rotation before the end of April.