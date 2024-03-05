Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Tuesday that Garrett (shoulder) will likely begin the season on the injured list, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Schumaker noted that Garrett "feels great" as he works his way back from some early-camp left shoulder soreness, but the team does not think it's a good idea to push him to be ready in time for Opening Day. The southpaw has been throwing bullpen sessions and a live batting practice session appears imminent. With Garrett expected to miss at least a start or two, it could clear a path for A.J. Puk in Miami's rotation.