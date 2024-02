Garrett (shoulder) threw his first bullpen session of the spring Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins are still taking things slow when it comes to Garrett's throwing program, but manager Skip Schumaker was encouraged by Garrett's performance Friday, calling it "one of the better bullpens he's thrown." It's unclear how long it will be before Garrett is able to pitch in a Grapefruit League game, but he should be ready to go by Opening Day.