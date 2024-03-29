Share Video

Garrett (shoulder) threw two innings in a game at the Marlins' spring training complex Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

He will next join the team in Miami for a bullpen session Sunday. Garrett is working his way back from a left shoulder impingement and should be ready for his season debut around mid-April, although he still has some hoops to jump through for that to come to fruition.

