Hoeing (hamstring) is scheduled to throw three innings at Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Hoeing has made a pair of appearances at Triple-A after resuming his assignment after a shutdown at Single-A Jupiter. However, he's allowed four runs (three earned) with one strikeout across 2.2 innings with Jacksonville and will require at least one more outing before being activated.