Hoeing (hamstring) struck out two and allowed one hit and no walks over two scoreless innings in a rehab appearance Friday with Single-A Jupiter.

According to MLB.com, the right-hander is expected to make another rehab appearance for Jupiter on Tuesday or Wednesday. After that, the Marlins could either activate him from the 15-day injured list or have him continue his minor-league assignment with a higher-level affiliate. Hoeing has been on the shelf since May 3 with a left hamstring strain and then felt renewed tightness when he first began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville on May 21.