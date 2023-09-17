Hoeing did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk over 4.1 innings against Atlanta while striking out two.

Hoeing struggled right out of the gate, allowing hits to each of the first three batters he faced -- two of which went for home runs as Atlanta jumped out an early 3-0 lead. However, the right-hander would actually go on to retire 10 of the next 11 batters he faced before being relieved by Steven Okert with one out in the top of the fifth. It marked Hoeing's longest outing since Aug. 21, and he's now surrendered at least one run in three of his last four appearances, posting a 6:3 K:BB over that stretch.