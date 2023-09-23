Hoeing surrendered nine earned runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out one over three innings out of the bullpen in Friday's 16-1 loss to the Brewers.

Though he was spared the loss -- which went to fellow reliever Steven Okert -- Hoeing was responsible for most of the damage that occurred in the Brewers' 12-run second inning. He was charged with eight earned runs in the inning, then gave up one more run in the top of the fifth before being pulled from the contest. After the ugly relief outing, Hoeing's season ERA jumped from 4.18 to 5.17.