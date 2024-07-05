Hoeing (hamstring) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and is starting Friday's game against the White Sox.

Hoeing has been shelved since May 3 with a strained left hamstring and after making five rehab appearances since June 14, he'll rejoin the active roster. While the 27-year-old is listed as Miami's starting pitcher, he shouldn't be expected to handle a typical starters' workload considering he hasn't completed three innings in any of his rehab outings and was used out of the bullpen before being injured. That being said, Hoeing has been utilized as a starter in previous seasons and could see multiple starts given the Marlins' numerous pitching injuries.