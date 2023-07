The Marlins optioned Hoeing to Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After the acquisition of David Robertson from the Mets, Miami will send Hoeing to the minors to free up a roster spot. The 26-year-old righty has a 4.57 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through 45.1 frames this season and could return to the Marlins later this season if they need a fresh arm.