Hoeing (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over 3.2 innings against Atlanta. He struck out two.

Hoeing took Trevor Rogers' (biceps) spot in the rotation and made his first appearance of the 2023 season. His debut left much to be desired, considering the 26-year-old lasted just 3.2 innings and allowed four runs. Through 16.1 career innings in the big leagues, Hoeing has recorded an 11.57 ERA and an 8:7 K/BB and remains firmly out of the fantasy conversation.