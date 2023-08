Hoeing was recalled Monday from Triple-A Jacksonville, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 26-year-old right-hander will replace Huascar Brazoban, who has landed on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Hoeing carries a 4.57 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 35:18 K:BB across 45.1 innings (six starts, 17 relief appearances) this season in the majors.