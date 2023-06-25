Hoeing pitched five scoreless and hitless innings against Pittsburgh on Saturday, allowing three walks and striking out two batters in a no-decision.

Hoeing was a bit wild in issuing three walks and throwing just 36 of 65 pitches for a strike, but the Pirates didn't manage a single hit against him. The right-hander isn't yet fully stretched out as a starter, so he wasn't allowed to challenge for a no-hitter, but he undoubtedly turned some heads with the impressive performance. In two starts as a replacement for the injured Edward Cabrera (shoulder) in the rotation, Hoeing has tossed nine scoreless innings during which he's allowed just three hits. Johnny Cueto (biceps/ankle) could be ready to return to Miami as soon as next week, and it's unclear how that will affect Hoeing's spot in the rotation.