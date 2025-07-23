Gibson struck out one in 1.1 perfect innings Tuesday to record his fourth hold of the season in a win over the Padres.

The Marlins' bullpen has had few set roles this season as manager Clayton McCullough swaps players in and out of high-leverage duty, but Gibson seems to have worked himself into a consistent spot in the late-inning mix as the team's top left-handed reliever. All four of his holds have come in his last 10 appearances, a stretch in which Gibson has posted a 3.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB over 10 innings.