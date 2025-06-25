Faucher walked one and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Giants.

Faucher extended his scoreless streak to 10.2 innings over his last 12 appearances. His last outing Sunday ended in a hold after Faucher was deployed in the eighth inning while Ronny Henriquez took the ninth. Faucher still looks to be the Marlins' closer -- at worst, he's the most trusted high-leverage option, especially given his recent steady pitching. He's maintained a 3.45 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB over 28.2 innings while adding eight saves, three holds and three blown saves. Faucher has been scored upon in just four of his 32 appearances.