Faucher earned the save in Friday's 11-9 win over the Nationals, allowing one hit while striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning. He did not issue a walk.

The Marlins called in Faucher to protect a two-run lead, and the 29-year-old worked around a Keibert Ruiz single to close things out. Faucher has logged a save in back-to-back appearances and has given up just one run over his last nine outings. He has a 4.01 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, two holds and a 23:11 K:BB across 24.2 innings this season.