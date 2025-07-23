Faucher earned the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Padres, allowing one hit without recording a walk or strikeout over 1.2 scoreless innings.

Faucher was called upon with one out and the tying run aboard in the eighth, and he delivered a five-out save on just 22 pitches. It was an encouraging effort after the 29-year-old blew a save Friday and entered Wednesday having allowed six earned runs across his previous eight outings. On the season, he's 9-for-14 in save chances with a 4.03 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 37:16 K:BB across 38 innings while sharing the closer role with Ronny Henriquez.