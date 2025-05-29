Faucher tossed a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 10-8 win over the Padres.

Faucher was called upon to face the top of the Padres' order and needed just eight pitches to convert his first save since April 22. With Jesus Tinoco struggling and Ronny Henriquez used in the seventh and eighth innings, Faucher appears firmly in the mix for closing opportunities. He ranks second on the team with three saves and owns a 5.21 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB across 19 innings this season.