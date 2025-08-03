Faucher earned a save against the Yankees on Saturday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

The Marlins led 2-0 when Faucher entered in the ninth frame, and he preserved the shutout by retiring the side in order on 12 pitches. Miami's bullpen hierarchy has been difficult to nail down for much of the season, but it appears Faucher could be settling into the closer role -- he's picked up three of the team's past four saves, with the only save that went to another pitcher during that span being a four-inning conversion by Tyler Phillips. Faucher has earned the confidence of manager Clayton McCullough by giving up just two runs over 10.2 frames while posting a 13:4 K:BB across 10 appearances since the start of July.