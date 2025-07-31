Faucher earned a save against the Cardinals on Wednesday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

Faucher entered in the ninth inning tasked with protecting a 2-0 lead. He needed nine pitches to get the first batter he faced out, then needed just seven more offerings to retire St. Louis' next two hitters. Faucher is clearly in the closer mix for the Marlins, as he has registered two of the team's past three saves and leads the squad with 10 saves on the campaign. Ronny Henriquez, who has notched three saves in July, worked in the eighth frame Wednesday.