Faucher picked up a save against the Giants on Saturday, allowing one hit in a scoreless inning of work.

Faucher was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the ninth frame, and he was able to work around a two-out single to get the job done. The right-hander is now tied for the team lead with Jesus Tinoco with four saves on the campaign. Tinoco hasn't logged a save since mid-May, but Ronny Henriquez has pitched well and recorded a save May 25 against the Angels, leading to some speculation that he would be the most likely Marlin to get save chances moving forward. However, Henriquez entered in the sixth inning Saturday, and Faucher has registered Miami's past two saves, so the latter seems to be the most desirable Marlins reliever for fantasy managers chasing saves, though the team's bullpen hierarchy remains highly unpredictable.