Wallach (undisclosed) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Wallach was placed on the 10-day injured list back in early August for an undisclosed reason and will be activated before Saturday's game against the Rays. Wallach should immediately slot in as Jorge Alfaro's backup with Francisco Cervelli (concussion) still recovering and could see an occasional start behind the plate.
