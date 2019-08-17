Marlins' Chad Wallach: Activity level picking up
Wallach (concussion) has begun participating in baseball activities, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.
The catcher has been on the IL since late May and had a rehab assignment cut short in July due to persistent concussion symptoms, but Wallach may be back on track again. He could be able to rejoin the Marlins and provide depth behind the plate in September.
More News
-
Marlins' Chad Wallach: Still has concussion symptoms•
-
Marlins' Chad Wallach: Advances rehab to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Chad Wallach: On rehab assignment•
-
Marlins' Chad Wallach: Shifts to 60-day injured list•
-
Marlins' Chad Wallach: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Marlins' Chad Wallach: Stuck in concussion protocol•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...