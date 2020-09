Wallach went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in an 8-1 win over the Phillies in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Wallach swatted his first homer of the year in the sixth inning, which would account for the last runs of the game. It was just his second his in 15 at-bats this year. Wallach sees infrequent playing time as the backup to Jorge Alfaro at catcher.