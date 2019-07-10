Wallach (concussion) will advance his rehab to Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Wallach has gone 0-for-5 in a pair of rehab contests so far. He looks to be closing in on a return early in the second half, though it's not clear if he'll be ahead of Bryan Holaday in the battle for the Marlins' backup catching job.

