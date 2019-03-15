Wallach went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk Thursday against Houston.

Wallach drove in a run during the second inning on a single and went deep in the third. The 27-year-old backstop has gone 3-for-12 in spring games and could see substantial playing time at the beginning of the regular season depending on Jorge Alfaro's (knee) health.

