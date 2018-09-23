Wallach went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Reds.

Wallach delivered a three-run blast over the fence in left-center during the third inning, He'd been hitless in his previous four games leading up to the series finale but managed to push his RBI total to five while recording his second multi-hit game of the season. The 26-year-old has gone 7-for-41 through 13 games this season for the Marlins.