Marlins' Chad Wallach: Big spring at plate
Wallach is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Wichita, but he was making a strong case for a big-league roster spot when spring training was suspended, going 7-for-18 (.389) with two home runs and a double.
The 28-year-old took full advantage of the Grapefruit League opportunities opened up by Jorge Alfaro's strained oblique, but the delayed start to the regular season should give Alfaro more than enough time to recover and cut off Wallach's path to the 26-man roster. Even if Alfaro is healthy for Opening Day, Francisco Cervelli has a lengthy concussion history, and the odds are good Wallach will be needed in the bigs at some point.
